Oba of Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Ridwan Akiolu has conferred a chieftaincy title on the Speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for his selfless service to the state.

Oba Akiolu conferred the Baasofin of Lagos title on the Speaker and his wife as Yeye Baasofin of Lagos, on Friday, a day which coincide with his 50th birthday anniversary at the Iga Idunganran Palace in Lagos.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony, Oba Akiolu urged the Speaker to accord special status to Lagos State.

Apart from serving as a home to all, Oba Akiolu stated, Lagos feeds countless number of people on a daily basis.

Reacting to the new title, Obasa said the honour is an encouragement for more selfless service to the people of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...