Oba of Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Obasa

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Ridwan Akiolu, has conferred chieftaincy title on the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for his selfless service to the state. Oba Akiolu conferred Baasofin of Lagos chieftaincy title on Obasa while on his wife, he conferred her with the title of Yeye Baasofin of Lagos, on Friday, a day which coincided with Obasa’s birthday anniversary, at the Iga Idunganran palace in Lagos. Speaking at the conferment ceremony, Oba Akiolu urged the Speaker to accord special status to Lagos State. Apart from serving as a home to all, Oba Akiolu stated, that Lagos feeds countless number of people on a daily basis. He said; “The people are envious of Nigeria, Lagos in particular. But the fact of the matter is, Lagos is the head, no matter what they do.

“To this end, I am urging you to give us special status in Lagos because of the economic viability and the level of dependency on the state. We know the number of people we feed daily in Lagos. “This chieftaincy title is well deserved for Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who has done great and achieved a lot as far as legislative activities are concerned in the state.

“We have been on it for so long but God has ordained today, his birthday as the day for the conferment of the title. Reacting to the new title, Obasa said the honour is an encouragement for more selfless service to the people of Lagos state. He said; “We don’t have any alternative. We have nothing to do other than to serve the people of Lagos. “Our major concern and responsibilities is to selflessly serve the people of Lagos and we will continue to do.”

 

