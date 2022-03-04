Oba of Lagos raises the alarm over circulation of fake drugs

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as incessant dumping of fake drugs in the Nigerian market, saying that it poses a great danger to the health of innocent people. The monarch denounced the attitude of those who care less about the danger such practices posed to the health of the majority who are unaware that those drugs are either expired or not good at all, calling on those in authority to act without delay. Oba Akiolu spoke when the management and board members of OGC Foods and Beverages, makers of LASENA Water, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Isale Eko.

He also called on the leadership of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration And Control (NAFDAC) to see it as a matter of urgency to checkmate the distribution and consumption of fake drugs in the country. Oba Akiolu said: “NAFDAC has a lot to do in checking the menace of fake drugs. I know they are doing their best at the moment, but they can do more in making sure that our markets are free of fake drugs.

“Adulterated and fake drugs pose a lot of danger to our health. We must all rise up against it. But NAFDAC must take the lead. Yes, I know it requires political will, because powerful people are involved, but the government must act decisively.” The revered monarch said he fell in love with Lasena Water the first time he drank it, adding that since then he found it excellent and good. He therefore implored the management not to look sorely at making profit, but they should also take into consideration the interest of the people.

