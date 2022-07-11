Oba Oladunni Oyewumi: The cloth weaver who became a powerful king

His Imperial Majesty in grandeur

Soun, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungade III was born great but more than that he attained greatness by his sheer personality. Greatness enticed him and he charted the path towards attaining it. He brought to bear bravery; he deployed courage; boldness was his forte; wisdom and diplomacy were natural to him; patriotism to the realm he reigned over boiled over in his veins; he was a genius; he mounted on the wings of ambition and was propelled by unswerving doggedness. Legends were woven round him, he was a true legend; friends and foes alike quivered at his name, he evoked fear and respect; he was not the type to be intimidated by any power; he always evinced confidence, assuredness and conviction. Were he born in the age where warfare was fashionable he would have been a redoubtable warrior in the tradition of his forebears. From the beginning he knew what he wanted and he painstakingly went after it and so when it came within his grasp he knew what to do and this he did implicitly and exclusively and with ruthlessness. He brooked no opposition, he reigned alone, he reigned supreme, he towered high, the banner of his name fluttered magnificently solely in the firmament in his realm. Like a true colossus he did bestride the narrow world, he was the king who civilization did not constrain to thrust southward and westward the territories of his realm, he was the monarch who dared the powers that be to have the prestigious beaded crown on his pate to the eternal glory of his successors, by his will and foresight a mere stool got transformed into a behemoth throne of great reverence. That is the Soun throne; beneath him it reached the apogee of greatness, first rate, among the finest, shoulders to shoulders with the most revered. Incontestable is the fact that growth and development of a nation are independent of the individual’s efforts. But without him the development of Ogbomoso would have been slower and the city assumed a less impressive character and status. Rightly and deservedly, he ranks among the great men of the world, not only by the volume of his inspiring deeds but by what he was. The remarkable thing however is that he began his story as a cloth weaver, who travelled kilometres to buy fibre for his trade. His death really unveiled his mightiness. The mighty and the powerful in the country including the President of the Federation, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) through his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; state governors, and many others have either written tributes or visited the family on condolence. A truly great man is partially known by the accompanying reactions at his or her death. By both his accomplishments and reactions arising from his death, he has proven to be a great and powerful king.

Ancestry

Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III descended from Soun Ogundiran Ogunlola, one of the earliest settlers in the area that is now known as Ogbomoso. Much is not known about the ancestry of Ogunlola himself except that he was of Bariba stock. His father had migrated to the area on hunting expedition, serving at a time in the army of the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, near Ogbomoso, a provincial king under the Oyo Empire. Ogunlola was born of this Bariba man and a daughter of Aresa of Iresa. Aresa was another important Oba, who headed another province of Oyo. Ogunlola grew up a man of valour like his father and also took to hunting. The whole area that became Ogbomoso was part of the territory where he hunted wild beasts. The abundance of game in the vicinity made him eventually set his camp under a tree – Ajagbon. According to the accepted history other settlers had put up their camps before his coming, these are, in the order of arrival – Aale, Ohunsile, Orisatolu and Akandie. But history favoured Ogunlola as he emerged the leader and ruler of the settlement. Moreover his valorous act at Oyo when he vanquished a monstrous foe that had been the scourge of Oyo – Elemoso, shot him ahead. He volunteered to go headto- head with him and he emerged victorious; not only that, he decapitated him and marched back to Oyo in triumph with his head. This episode brought him great honours and fame. An elated Alaafin of Oyo granted him the sceptre of state that conferred sovereign power on him. His beheading of Elemoso also formed the basis for the christening of his settlement as people referred to it as the camp of he that beheaded Elemoso – Ido eni ti o gbe ori Elemoso. This over time was elided to Ogbemaso and later Ogbomoso as it is known today. Inevitably, the name encompassed all other settlements in the area and the whole place became Ogbomoso and he became the ruler. It was that mighty man that became the progenitor of the rulers of Ogbomoso. Soun Ogunlola sired several children, four of whom ruled in turn. They were Lakale (eldest son), Kekere Esuo, Eye and Jogioro. Jogioro sired Oluopo, Kumoyede and Orisamateru (Ologolo). Kumoye and Ologolo also became rulers of Ogbomoso but it was Kumoye lineage that would achieve dominance over the stool. After Kumoye, Ologolo and Olukan (a grandson of Lakale) took turns to ascend the stool. But following the end of the rule of Olukan, Kumoye lineage gained ascendancy.

