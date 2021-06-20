Oba Oniru, Toyin Saraki, affinity stronger than politics

Although by the virtue of her standing in the society as the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of political heavy weight who doubles as the former governor of Lagos state, has since lost her privacy as she in under the spotlight, thereby defeating her personality which she loves to keep low.

It could also be said that being a market leader which has exposed her to seeing life differently from how she hitherto saw life may have influenced her.

Shade is not known to be one who loves throwing parties but that may have changed.

Being in a celebratory mood over her birthday anniversary, the graduate of Greenfield University, United Kingdom broke protocol to roll out the drums to celebrate.

All roads led to Alausa, Ikeja, where she held a reception for all and sundry to mark her birthday anniversary. High point of the event was when gospel singer who is the rave of the moment,

Yinka Alaseyori mounted the stage to perform. Without mincing words, Shade simply had a befitting and nice birthday ceremony

