Oba Oyetunji Validly Elected As Ataoja Of Osogbo – Kingmakers Insist

The Kingmakers and Chief Priest of Osogboland, Ifayemi Elebuibon have debunked the insinuation making the round that the present Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji was not validly elected before he was installed as a monarch.

Elebuibon disclosed that Oba Oyetunji was among the princes chosen by the Ifa oracle before he was installed as the monarch.

This is just as the head of the kingmakers, who double as Ajagunna of Osogbo, Chief Gabriel Oparanti disclosed that out of the 13 princes from the four royal families of the ruling house, six were presented to the priests for Ifa consultation saying Oba Jimoh was eventually chosen by the oracle.

News trending on social media claimed that Ifa did not choose Oba Olatunji to become the Ataoja in 2010 when he was installed.

However, Elebuibon, who is head of the traditional priest in the state capital, during a press conference at the Ataoja’s palace on Monday, said the monarch was among the princes the oracle selected to ascend the throne.

He said, “I remember in 2010, the kingmakers sent emissaries to the priests with names of nominated princes from the ruling house. We consulted the Ifa oracle and some names were selected and forwarded back to the kingmakers, one of those names is Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

“After he was eventually elected, we did the propitiation recommended by Ifa for the prosperity of the town and its inhabitants.

So, I am affirming here that Oba Oyetunji was properly nominated and chosen by Ifa oracle before he was installed as Ataoja of Osogbo in September 2010”.

Similarly, the head of the kingmakers, the Ajagunna of Osogbo, Chief Gabriel Oparanti disclosed that out of the 13 princes from the four royal families of the ruling house, six were presented to the priests for Ifa consultation.

“We pruned the 13-man list down to six and forwarded the six names to the high priests who after consultation with the oracle chose Oba Jimoh Oyetunji and we sent a letter to the state government for approval and his eventual installation 13 years ago”, he added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

