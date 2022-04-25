Obadan: Nigeria should moderate external borrowing

Professor Michael Obadan is a Non-Executive Board member, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as a member of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). At an interactive session with financial journalists, including New Telegraph’s Tony Chukwunyem, in Akure, recently, he commented on the country’s rising debt profile and the perennial pressure on the naira

In defending the country’s rising debt profile, the Federal Government has contended that some of the external loans it has taken have helped to bolster the external reserves. What is your reaction to this argument?

The stock of the external reserves increased somewhat last year because of inflows from the Eurobond proceeds. Not just the Eurobonds, the country also accessed $3.4 billion from IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation.

Those helped shore up the reserves and also helped CBN to meet some demands in relation to foreign exchange. But, you see, the external loans, their effects will be more or less temporary. That is because of the impact of servicing the loans.

I appeared in a programme recently and the discussion focused on the country’s debt profile. I made it very clear that the impact of the foreign loans on the external reserves is somehow temporary to the extent that immediately, the stock of reserves shores up, but at the same time, the stock of debt is rising, particularly, debt service payments is rising.

We are paying so much. In other words, if we are not earning foreign exchange, the implication actually is that you have got some loans and you are not earning forex and your crude oil exports is not increasing, you are more or less using part of the loans to also service debts – you pay out forex.

So, it is an issue of concern. So what may console us is that the primary aim is not to shore up reserves. The primary aim is to make some funding available, targeting key infrastructure projects. It is just that the money comes in as foreign exchange into the reserves and monetisation takes place.

But if part of the loan is also to be used to purchase equipment and materials to even implement the road projects or infrastructure projects, I think that tends to diminish the positive role of the loans, so, it is an issue of concern.

The debt problem is, for me, an issue of serious concern because if the economy was producing enough exportable goods and selling abroad, you can now talk about the capacity to service the loans.

But that capacity is limited at the moment, particularly (given) that we depend heavily on oil and the impact of forex on government revenue is virtually zero as of now. So, there is a problem, which some of us believe that government must acknowledge and take very seriously such that we need to moderate the rate of foreign borrowing in particular.

I explained in that programme that you don’t use naira to service foreign loans – you must earn the foreign exchange. And if government officials are saying that the debt-to- GDP ratio is also low and that therefore the capacity of the country to borrow is still very high, I said no, that is not real; that only tells one part of the story. I explained that you don’t use GDP to service foreign loans.

You use tax revenue generated to service debt and the tax collection capacity of the country is very low – about seven to nine per cent of GDP, which is one of the lowest in the world. Some other African countries have tax to GDP ratios of about 15 per cent; 20 per cent. The advanced countries have tax to GDP ratios of 30 per cent and above.

That means then that they have robust and sustainable sources (creditable) o f revenue. So, they can borrow money, but their sources of revenue continue and they get money and then service their debts. It also depends on what the loan is meant for. You borrow from abroad, you use it to finance all kinds of capital projects that don’t contribute N1 to servicing the loan or don’t even help to reduce importation. They don’t contribute $1 by way of export. That in itself is a major problem.

So, going forward, to prevent a crisis, borrow foreign money, find some key projects that when implemented can contribute to either earnings or domestic revenue or reducing the demand for foreign exchange to import and so on and so forth.

I don’t think we should continue to borrow at the rate we are doing so that we don’t get into the kind of debt crisis, which the country faced in the 1980s, the 1990s up to the middle of 2000, 2005 when the creditors looked upon us with pity and then cancelled a large part of the debts and our books were clean.

One expected that succeeding governments would have learnt a lesson, because we had a clean slate and then start borrowing responsibly and then make sure that the borrowed funds yield some money.

For me, if government had borrowed dollars and used it to build refineries, refineries targeted at domestic consumption and export, such that officially, the country would be supplying ECOWAS countries through agreements, the issue of smuggling would not arise.

Why would a corporate government want to buy from smugglers? But because of vested interest, officially, they don’t want to do away with importation of petroleum of products. I think that is the tragedy of the situation. So foreign loans can solve some problems, but you must deploy them properly, otherwise you will continue to have crisis.

Despite the implementation of so many policies, the pressure on naira continues unabated. What would you say is responsible for this?

This is because the basic factors that I mentioned in my presentation have not been addressed. Production is critical. If you don’t produce competitive goods you cannot sell abroad and earn forex.

I think that the tragedy has always been that s u c – ceeding governments f e l t that oil will remain. B u t t h e y w e r e not able to appreciate the nature of oil – that it is subject to b o o m and bust and that you have to save money during the boom. For instance, Obasanjo set up a good framework, but his successors did not follow it up.

Rather, the dollars he handed over to them, about $20 billion or thereabout, they ate it up like locusts, while oil prices were rising.

That is the basis of the crisis that we have. If when President Buhari came on board, there was N30 billion or N40 billion in excess crude account, there would be no basis for recession in 2016, because although crude oil prices kept going down, government revenue kept going down, forex reserves kept going down, all that government would have done, like wise governments in other countries, would have been to take money from the excess crude account, maintain the same level of expenditure and we would not know that anything is happening, that oil prices are dropping globally and what have you. Incidentally, that what was happened in 2007, 2008 when there was global financial crisis, which started in the U.S. and it resulted in lower demand for oil and the price of crude oil fell in 2008. What did our government (CBN) do at that time?

They took from that excess crude account and maintained expenditure so we in Nigeria at that time did not feel the impact of the decline in oil prices. It was after that crisis in 2009, prices kept rising until 2014 when crude oil price rose to $147 per barrel – I think in July or August.

Thereafter, it started going down and so on. So, invariably, production is the thing. If we were able to use oil earnings during periods of boom, diversify the productive base, create goods and an enabling environment for producers, manufacturers, maybe…. . Ours is a high cost economy up till today. It means that exporting non-oil goods is difficult compared to low cost exporters in other countries.

Can’t the exchange rate challenge be tackled by making the convertible?

Naira cannot be convertible because of the current state of the Nigerian economy. One of the factors for convertibility is the strength of your economic performance. How is the economy performing?

An economy that is struggling on all fronts cannot have its naira as a convertible currency. What does convertibility mean? It means a situation whereby somebody else can easily use naira to make transactions in some other countries around. In other words, there is free convertibility or exchange of naira for other currencies for use in international trade and transactions.

That means then that there are no restrictions on the use of naira. It can be bought by a Ghanaian or Sierra Leoneans and used for transactions within the economy. For that to happen, the country (Nigeria) must have very strong stock of external reserves, which can back naira up anytime there is pressure on it. People will say, no they don’t want naira, they want dollar and so on.

If you don’t have the reserves, then definitely people will not want to hold naira for transactions even within the sovereign. I think that was one reason why even the dollar had pressures in those days and then there was a change in the monetary system.

There was a fixed system based on dollar to kind of manage those systems. So, for convertibility, your economy has to be highly productive. Productive in the sense that the rate of inflation is low, cost of delivering goods and services is low, the goods are competitive abroad and then you earn a lot of foreign exchange.

Without these, your currency cannot be convertible. The underlying factor is that you need a strong economy for your currency to be so appreciated by other people that they want to use it in transactions. So, our challenge is that our export earnings are low due to production challenges.

If the productivity were high and we are able to produce certain manufactured goods, which add value and to export them, then definitely we will be able to have a strong currency.

What is your reaction to the view that depreciation of a currency can help to boost exports?

That is not for a country like Nigeria at the moment. It is for strong economies – industrial-based economies – U.S., China, Japan, Germany and so on. They can deval- ue their currencies to make their exports cheaper abroad so that they can sell more. But you cannot devalue here in Nigeria because we want to boost exports. That is not the reason to allow depreciation because we don’t have the export goods to sell.

Depreciation does not affect the price of crude oil, which accounts for over 95 per cent of our exports. Unfortunately, this is the bitter truth: Because of the oil that the country has, the orientation of fiscal policy has changed. The fiscal authorities expect the exchange rate to depreciate in order to balance the budget. That is not the purpose for using exchange rate as an instrument.

The exchange rate is essentially a policy instrument for managing the external sector affecting imports and exports of goods and services across the country; affecting foreign exchange earnings and then external reserves. But, you see, because Nigeria has been selling crude oil exports and when the dollars come, monetisation is done, government is happier at a higher rate of exchange. But that does not help the stability of the macro economy.

So, if you have a diversified economy in which oil plays a very insignificant role, then definitely the exchange rate will perform its expected role in the macro-economic management. So, you just take it that at the moment nobody depreciates or adjusts the exchange rate upwards for the purpose of earning more in exports.

No, that is not real. Perhaps, what can happen is that through the market, the exchange rate adjusts, the exporters of non-oil commodities can then earn more within the economy.

Can government use moral suasion to Obadan reduce Nigerians’ dependence on imported products?

Well, I think that for whatever it is worth, it can be used. My source of worry at the moment is that it is not even been used at all. Take the issue of inflation. There is so much arbitrariness in the pricing of goods and services now. Economic agents jerk up prices to whatever level they want, especially for goods, which are inelastic in demand; that is goods which we must buy. We must buy medicine; we must buy food, even if they reduce the quantity.

What they (economic agents) do now is that they use all kinds of excuses. The latest one they are using is that the price of diesel, price of naira has gone up. Even when you want to buy tomato in the market, they give you that excuse. And because you need such goods, you must buy.

So, moral suasion can help in such situations. Again, there are some towns, cities where there are unions that take over these products when they are brought in and they fix the price. In other words, they constitute themselves into monopolies or oligopolies. This is where government can come in. Government should talk to the people, let the people know that government is concerned.

Government should appeal to the people, particularly warn these people who are causing indiscriminate increases in prices, exchange rates and so on. I think that is where moral suasion can help.

This is because the economic agents will then be aware that government is aware of their activities, that it is concerned and that it could do something drastic if they continue along the line. So, moral suasion is not a major route to tackling the issue, but it can be complementary to all other strategies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...