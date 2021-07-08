Obadare to guide Shelt Global on African expansion

Shelt Global Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Obadare as a Member of the Advisory Board of its whollyowned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited, effective July 1, 2021. According to a statement from the company, Obadare’s purpose will be to counsel, guide and support Cyber Immune Limited and Shelt Global in fulfilling their vision and objective of being one of the leading providers of Security Operation Center (SOC) in Africa. Commenting on the appointment, the Managing Director of Shelt Global Limited, Mr. Youssef Abillama, said: “We are confident that Dr. Obadare will bring a depth of skills and regional insights that will continue to enrich the experience of the board. “We are most honoured to have Obadare agree to be a member of the Advisory Board and grateful for the time and energy he will dedicate to assist us in fulfilling our vision in the region.” Shelt Global Limited is a technologically advanced Europeanbased Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to leading institutions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, in partnership with some of the most renowned names in the industry. The company has been nominated for 2020 by Enterprise Security Magazine as oane of the top 10 Managed Security Service Providers in Europe.

