Business

Obadare to guide Shelt Global on African expansion

Posted on

Shelt Global Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Obadare as a Member of the Advisory Board of its whollyowned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited, effective July 1, 2021. According to a statement from the company, Obadare’s purpose will be to counsel, guide and support Cyber Immune Limited and Shelt Global in fulfilling their vision and objective of being one of the leading providers of Security Operation Center (SOC) in Africa. Commenting on the appointment, the Managing Director of Shelt Global Limited, Mr. Youssef Abillama, said: “We are confident that Dr. Obadare will bring a depth of skills and regional insights that will continue to enrich the experience of the board. “We are most honoured to have Obadare agree to be a member of the Advisory Board and grateful for the time and energy he will dedicate to assist us in fulfilling our vision in the region.” Shelt Global Limited is a technologically advanced Europeanbased Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to leading institutions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, in partnership with some of the most renowned names in the industry. The company has been nominated for 2020 by Enterprise Security Magazine as oane of the top 10 Managed Security Service Providers in Europe.

Our Reporters

Business

Monitoring compliance through timely disclosure

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Timely disclosures should remain one of the key requirements for capital market operation. CHRIS UGWU writes Stock markets all over the world are information driven, as investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying but rather take investment decision based on information about the companies that […]
Business

Oil rises as US oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world’s second-biggest oil user, reported its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases, bolstering hopes of a pick-up in demand. Brent crude futures climbed 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $56.10 a barrel at 0452 GMT, adding […]
Business

SEC’s order: Fintech firm reassures investorsShare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chaka Technologies Limited, a fintech company, has reassured investors on the safety of their investments following an interim order granted by the Investment and Securities Tribunal (ISL) to restrict the company and its promoters from advertising and offering for sale, shares, stock or other securities of NSE-listed companies. In a statement signed by Tosin Osibodu, […]

