Obadiya emerges Miss Epe

Epe, one of the divisions of Lagos State that has never hidden its wishes to be a preferred tourist destination has continued to attract tourists with different offerings and investment opportunities. Part of these efforts was the beauty pageant hosted by it recently, with a young and pretty Nigerian microfinance banker, Shanu Obadiya, emerging as the new Miss Epe Queen The beauty pageant ceremony, which was organised by Our Days Media at Magville Hotels, Epe, was a colourful and entertaining event attracting a number of followers of different backgrounds.

It was an occasion to savour the best of pageant and some of the suffering offerings of the emerging destination. Tagged; Making heritage/cultural tourism work for sustainable development in Lagos, it featured a number of activities, which included; fashion parade, cultural display, creativity, music, dance, intellectual prowess, comedy, and other forms of entertainment. Beside Obadiya, who was crowned the new queen, carted home among others a cash prize of N200,000, other winners were Boluwatife Kayode, as Miss Tourism, taking home N150, 000 and Omotunde Omotolani, as Miss Culture, taking home N100, 000 while other contestants received consolation prizes of N40,000 each. The Chief Executive Officer of Our Days Media, Yomi Agbaje, expressed optimism that the beauty pageant would be bigger and better with adequate sponsorship.

He disclosed that irrespective of political affiliations, programmes of such magnitude that are capable of putting Epe on a global pedestal should be supported by well meaning individuals, organisations and the government. Agbaje added that through the pageant, the contestants were making contributions toward creating awareness and resolving issues affecting society.

“We will keep creating opportunities for our girls to thrive. We are particular about ensuring that we register them for international pageant contests, he said. Adding that; ‘‘Many of our audience traveled from far and wide to network and have fun which is the hallmark of tourism and that is the more reason why the pageant is tagged promoting tourism, creating opportunities.’’

One of the judges, Chief (Mrs.) Iyabo Osifeso, described the event as a wonderful platform to unwind, stressing that it was important for people to take time off work to recreate. This is even as she canvassed for sponsorship for the event. “Let’s have more of it. Without money, the organisers cannot do much. So, they need more sponsors, from the little I can see, so that we have a more robust and bigger programme.

If there’s no money, they would be limited in what they want to do, so, they would need more sponsors so that many more people can be invited to participate,” she said. While another judge, Dr. Vivian Adeyemi, noted that the atmosphere of the contest was the best gathering anyone could find for leisure and relaxation. She commended the organisers for their resilience and dedication even though sponsorship threatened the success of the event. “It been an interesting event and it goes a long way to show that people are genuinely concerned about what is happening in their environment and they want to see that social life in Epe, tourism, and the culture of the community is showcased and not just wherever they are but even among the young ladies who are the present contestants and possibly something that these young ones can take along in their future endeavours,” she said.

This is as she noted that; “As for the contestants, it’s an eye-opener for them. It shows them that the sky is just their starting point, that there are lots of opportunities – not just in their academics but in their social life and they themselves are also becoming a representation of who a young lady of Epe is. “They are also going to be an ambassador, win or no win, every eye is on them. They already have that status of an ambassador of this community and we expect that they would be able to caution themselves and their behaviors so they would not represent the community in a bad way.”

