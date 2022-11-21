Obafemi Awolowo Stadium enjoys new lease of life

Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, now named after Yoruba leader, Obafemi Awolowo, a stadium that was one-time among the best in Africa was abandoned and suffered neglect for over 20 years.

The stadium has now truly returned to the old glory, with the infrastructure drive of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the leadership of Sunday Dare turning carcasses to life.

The sports edifice in Ibadan is now the latest ground enjoying the blessings of committed transformation and reinvigoration, a reiteration, which is a testament to Dare’s commitment to sports development. The minister had earlier stated that sports cannot thrive to enviable heights in the country, until there are deliberate efforts to put facilities in top shape.

Dare’s transformational commitment has delivered edifices such as the Daura Mini stadium, Katsina, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja while the National Stadium, Surulere is almost at the stage of total turnaround.

One would have to go deep down history, spanning multiple decades to recall a time in the history of Nigeria where an administration committed itself to put sports Infrastructures in top shape, as this administration.

While work continues, for all ‘i’s to be dotted and T’s crossed, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium is already on the road to full resuscitation.

