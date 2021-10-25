Obafemi Awolowo Stadium roof, main bowl repair work begins Nov. – Minister

Sports

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As part of efforts to imptove sporting development in the country, the Federal Government has promised to begin repair works next week on the roof and fixing of the grasses of the main bowl of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, former Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan in Oyo State.

Giving the assurance over the weekend on behalf of Mr Sunday Dare (the Minister of Sports), was the Director of Procurement for the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Segun Oke. He made the promise when the House of Representatives Committee on Youths and Sports Development paid an assessment  visit to the stadium.

The House Committee was led by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon. Olalekan Rasheed Afolabi. With him were other members including Hon. Taiwo Adewale, who is representing Ibarapa East /Ido federal constituency, and Hon. Ogene Egoh, from Amuwo Odofin federal constituency, Lagos.

Noting that the repair work was already captured in the 2021 budget, Mr. Oke assured Nigerians that the process would begin November, thereby turning around the stadium to wear a new look and meet modern standards. He stressed that the budget would not be rolled over, and that after the completion of the items in the budget, the next phase of work at the stadium would be captured in the next budgets.

“I can assure that what is budgeted for the stadium in the 2021 budget will not be rolled over. We are completing the process next week.  After the completion of the process,  the contractor will move to the site immediately. The way we are moving, as I am speaking with you now, my staff are going to sleep in the office throughout this weekend because we want to make sure we complete the process next week.

“I am giving Nigerians the assurance that we are completing the process next week by the grace of God. We are assuring the National Assembly and the whole nation that this place will wear a new look,” Oke said.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon. Afolabi, later told journalists that the committee members came to the stadium to see things for themselves, stressing that: “We are here to inspect the state of Liberty Stadium, to see if any job has commenced or not, because we have appropriated money for the replacement of the roof which was in the 2021 budget.”

