Obafemi Martins opens up on clash with Burna Boy

Former Nigerian International, Obafemi Martins, has broken his silence over clash with singer, Burna Boy. Nigerian rapper CDQ has called out Burna Boy for disrespecting Martins. In a post shared via his Instagram page on March 4, the footballer confirmed that even though there was a misunderstanding, it has been resolved.

He said: “I have been seeing a lot of allegations online and I don’t appreciate our names being disgraced like this. We had a few misunderstandings a few nights ago but the issue don resolved already sha. “There be no fights at bayrock.

The club not even opened for clubbing. I just called my boys to talk about the issue there. I be di shareholder, don’t destroy my business na. There is always fight and love amongst brothers. You guys are making too much hype, you should forget it and carry on. Eko oni baje.” It would be recalled that a few days ago, CDQ called out Burna Boy disrespecting Martins.

Burna Boy set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

On March 14, Nigerian superstar and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, would perform via virtual means at the 63rd Grammy Awards. He is also a nominee at the event, where his album, 'Twice As Tall' is up for Best World Music Album award alongside Anoushka Shankar, Antibalas and more.
Authoritative compendium on minimalist theatre in Nigeria

Book title: 50 YEARS of Solo Performing Art in Nigerian Theatre 1966 – 2016 Editors: Greg Mbajiorgu and Amanze Akpuda Publisher: Kraft Books Limited, Ibadan Year of publication: 2018 Number of pages: 614 Reviewer: John Otu   Fifty Years of Solo Performing Art in Nigerian Theatre 1966- 2016 is a monumental accomplishment in the annals
Ronke Odusanya denies ruining baby daddy's finances

is a celebrity and she must celebrate the birthday in a very big way, the guy had to sell one of his cars worth 12m for 4m and gave Ronke the 4m of which Ronke didn't end up celebrating any birthday." The movie star, however, took to her Instagram page to state that the rumours

