Obafemi Martins opens up on clash with Burna Boy

Former Nigerian International, Obafemi Martins, has broken his silence over clash with singer, Burna Boy. Nigerian rapper CDQ has called out Burna Boy for disrespecting Martins. In a post shared via his Instagram page on March 4, the footballer confirmed that even though there was a misunderstanding, it has been resolved.

He said: “I have been seeing a lot of allegations online and I don’t appreciate our names being disgraced like this. We had a few misunderstandings a few nights ago but the issue don resolved already sha. “There be no fights at bayrock.

The club not even opened for clubbing. I just called my boys to talk about the issue there. I be di shareholder, don’t destroy my business na. There is always fight and love amongst brothers. You guys are making too much hype, you should forget it and carry on. Eko oni baje.” It would be recalled that a few days ago, CDQ called out Burna Boy disrespecting Martins.

