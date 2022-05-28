OBAFUNWA: Dance enhances healthy lifestyle

Abimbola Obafunwa, a Microbiologist turned dancer, choreographer, and artistic director, who is presently the Administrator and Artistic Director of the Lagos Theatre Igando, is a renowned and celebrated award-winning choreographer/dance artiste, whose Dancedeal Training Foundation, is churning out disciplined and dignified dance professionals, with four of the dancers from his Foundation emerging winners at the recently held Glo Battle of the Year competition. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the essence of the academy, dance as a lifestyle and its developmental benefits among others. Excerpts…

The Dancedeal Training Foundation made the headlines recently with four of its dancers emerging winners at the recently concluded Glo Battle of the Year competition, what is your organisation all about?

Corporate Danceworld has sub units under it, we have a training arm, which is The Dancedeal Training Foundation, which has been on since 2009 and caters for training young professionals in the country. We discover them, harness their talents and basically give them tutelage in dance and give them a platform to shine eventually. We also run a dance fitness programme, which is the second arm, it is called ‘Dancerapy’ and it is from the word Dance-Therapy. It is the fastest growing dance fitness programme in all of Nigeria at the moment. We use dance as a life style tool for people to keep healthy. Dance has it natural benefits and its helps you keep fit. It involves a lot of cardiovascular movements. When you do a lot of cardios, what it means it that you get your heart to pump right. The circulation of blood through the body is at least regulated and that is a key instrument in ensuring that people don’t suffer cardiac arrests like some do. The last part is the unit that takes care of the productions, the shows, the performances. That is where the entertainment comes in, the glitz and glam that we know. So that is who we are.

But what exactly is the goal other than the entertainment and physical fitness?

It is to give more Nigerians and Africans an opportunity to harness and develop the art form through dance. It is to basically empower as many young individuals out there as possible and to help them channel all of their energies through the possible waves of dance. To help them develop personally because we have a lot of personnel development classes apart from just dance training to ensure that we help produce holistic young individuals who know that they have the power to create the future that they want to see and are willing to do something about the state that they find themselves right in now. So it is just our contribution to humanity, our contribution to the country, to the growth of the country, to basically ensure that through our own life experiences we are able to save a good number of people, young individuals from the vices that plague our society. We are able to save them, we are able to show them a better way of how to make an income and how to genuinely work hard and expect to yield from the hard work that they put in and show them that it thus pays to work hard.

What do you think was responsible for the four of your graduates emerging winners of Glo Battle of the Year competition?

The four winners from the first and second days were Isibor Odigie, Charles Ekwem, Joke Akinbogun and Michael Olarenwaju. This is what I am talking about, the glory point or the dream of every father, not just to be able to transfer knowledge and train people but to see the reward on global platforms like this in their lifetime and just be able to prove to the young ones who are hesitant of their journey. It wasn’t so much about what we gave to them but the fact that they were able to say I am willing to do this and go through it. It is all on them even though we are extremely proud they have won just like those before them and those after them will do. I am super proud of every Dancedeal member around the world who is making us proud.

Do you see more of your dancers hugging the podium in the coming years?

A lot of our dancers will definitely blaze the trail. They are trail blazers and they will continue to for as long as we keep doing what we are doing. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes everybody. In 10 years, which will probably be the appropriate time to set, DanceDeal will definitely be a global phenomenon, everybody in the world, just as you are thinking of great institutes, you will also be talking about The DanceDeal Training Foundation, Nigeria. Yes. That is the goal.

Does that mean that we should be looking at you producing renowned dancers in the mode of Peter Badejo (OBE) and Dr. Arnold Udoka among others?

Peter Badejo, Arnold Udoka, and the likes of them, those are strong names, they are generals in this world. I salute them with my full chest. Thanks Uncle Peter, thanks Mr. Arnold. You have played your part and you are still doing so. Yes, we intend to produce more people that will be like them, people that will ride on their shoulders and take it to the next level. It is always about the next level. So, we definitely are producing, and a lot of the people that we have produced are actually getting there and they will. It is a big yes for that question.

Generally, the society perception of dance is different from what you posit, why do you think this is so?

The perception of the society is of what they see more of and what they see more of does not typify what dance really represents because of the media, the media has found a way to publicise the aspect of dance that is not really hinged on professionalism but just entertainment as they see fit. Unfortunately, the sensual and sexuality that is being transferred through a lot of this music videos is what poses the problem in terms of perception, because when the average Nigerian mum or dad watching TV, sees more of the nudity that is being explored through our media channels in a bid to make the video more appealing to viewers, automatically they begin to see what their own children, who say they are passionate about dance will eventually turn out to be. So they see that as the end not knowing that there is far more to dance than what you have just watched in the music video. It doesn’t start and end with the music video because there is a professional career to it. At the end of the day there are so many facets to this thing and it is very wrong to just lock dance in the box of your TV screen and think that is all dancers are. In fact, on the pyramid, that is the bottom of the scheme. What you see on your TV box.

Is this not also due to the fact that our dance culture is fast eroding?

I wouldn’t say it has eroded or disappearing but that it is evolving. Everything is evolving, I mean, who would have know that your entire life in 2022 would be on your phone? This evolution came without any formal announcement and there was no formal education to prepare you for the evolution that was about to happen. Everybody was taken by surprise. During COVID – 19 we saw the evolution of communication through all of the virtual means of communication and that has come to stay. Now the entire world is connected because of this communicative transition through technology. It is the same thing with dance, it is the same with arts and culture. A lot of the styles that are being created today are not styles that are created from another country. They are styles created from your own country. Nigerian urban styles for instance, a lot of the shakus, shakus, galas galas, they were once Batas and they were once Ajigbos. Dance is usually hinged on culture, dance is hinged on experiences, dance is hinged on the environment. So when you hav e people who are having new experiences, forming new friendships, living in a new environment they will definitely be producing something new and it is that coming out of the new that is making the old look obsolete. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have to be so and that is where institutions like us come in, our job is to document as much as possible this evolutionary process. It is to put it together, create a structure for it that whether you come 10, 50 years from now you could literary follow the culture, the movement, the trend in cultural expression.

So you think there is nothing to worry about?

It is not really going away, we just need more people to document it. It is part of life, it will be part of history and it will be good for our children and grand children, our great grand children to be able to follow the evolution process.

How then is your organisation shaping the face of dance culture in Nigeria?

I think it has to do with the mindset. We have trained over 10,000 through our workshops and seminars, as well as graduated over 350 full year programme students in the last 13 years and what we begin to see is that we have put in them the culture that we want to see them carry. It has greatly influenced how they step into society.

They are definitely stronger, anywhere they go they influence the gathering, and when they open their mouths to speak they are highly intelligent, they are not quick to speak, they are quick to listen and slow to speak and when they finally put their words together, it is full of wisdom.

They embrace the right perception of Life. When they take up a job they are more professional, they have an itinerary that they work with, they are professional with their directors and when they take up a job they are diligent in its timely execution. They make sure that it is not over until it is fully executed. So they display a high sense of responsibility. They have dignity.

Our ladies are respected when they go out, they are not seen as sensual dancers. When they dance and you see the lines, the arm movements, and leg movements you know that they have been subjected to severe training over the last couple of years. They are extremely fit and they have won competitions just like myself. Completing the one year training programme is enough competition because if you graduate and earn a certificate you have won the biggest competition of your life.

