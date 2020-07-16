Obagoal joins Shanghai, replaces Ighalo

Nigeria forward, Obafemi Martins, has teamed up with Chinese top club, Shanghai Shenhua, as a replacement for Odion Ighalo, who is currently on loan at Manchester United. The former inter Milan star returned to the Chinese Super League side for a second stint after playing for them between 2016 and 2018. With Ighalo’s loan deal with Manchester United extended till 2021, there is need for a replacement with Obafemi Martins expected to fill in. Martins’ return will strengthen Choi Kanghee men’s attack ahead of the resumption of the Chinese Super League.

The ‘weapon of mass destruction’ left Shanghai- based team in 2018 after suffering a hamstring injury, and has been without a club ever since. The former Newcastle striker will hope to rejuvenate his career with a club where he scored 32 goals in 59 games across all competitions, while playing a key role in the Hongkou Football Stadium giants’ Chinese FA Cup success in 2017.

