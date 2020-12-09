Obaigbena bows out as Daily Trust’s Kabir Yusuf becomes NPAN’s president

The Newspaper Pro p r i e t o r s ’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has elected a new executive with the chairman of Media Trust, Kabiru Yusuf, emerging as president of the association. Yusuf was elected unopposed following a nomination by the outgoing President and Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and seconded by the publisher of The Source Magazine, Comfort Obi.

Other elected officials of the association at the NPAN’s annual general meetings held yesterday in Lagos are, Lady Maiden Ibru, Chairman, Guardian Press Limited as Deputy President; Mo-hammed Idris, Chairman Blueprint Newspapers as Secretary and Mr. Wale Edun, Chairman, The Nations Press Limited as treasurer. Others are Nwaduito Iheakanwa, Managing Director, Champion newspapers as Publicity Secretary, and Fidelis Anosike, Chairman, Daily Times of Nigeria to serve as Assistant General Secretary. Also, Messrs. Ray Ekpu, Sam Nda-Isaiah and Dennis Sami were nominated without opposition as ex-officios of the association which consists of all newspaper owners across the country. In attendance at the AGM were Mr. Sam Amuka, Chairman, Vanguard newspapers and Patron; Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun state, Patron and Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba; Mr Ray Ekpu, former President of the NPAN, amongst others. Obaigbena was also elected to join Amuka and Osoba as life patron to enable the association continue to benefit from his wealth of experience.

According to a communiqué signed by the newly elected president and secretary on the state of the nation, the newspaper owners urged the Federal Government to make a conscious effort to revive the newsprint factories in Nigeria towards improving the health of the newspaper business and paper industry.

“In the interim, the government should take the newspaper business as an educational venture and grant zero tariffs on paper to promote education and Constitutional and civic duty of the media at holding the government accountable to the people,” the communiqué read. NPAN also said it views seriously the steady encroachment on freedom of the press and free speech, especially by state actors, urging resistance through all legitimate means to any infringement on press freedom and free speech. “Likewise, the NPAN holds that the right to protest is a fundamental human right that must be guaranteed by the Nigerian state in such a way as to stave off violence.

