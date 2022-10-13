Obajana cement dispute may compound Nigeria’s risk rating by investors –NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has waded into the lingering commercial dispute between Kogi State Government and Dangote Cement Plc., declaring that the steps taken by the state government may further compound the risk rating of Nigeria by foreign and local investors. The Group, who stated this position in a communiqué issued after its meeting themed: “Building investors’ confidence: Wrong time for missteps”, noted that, Nigeria had experienced low foreign investors’ confidence arising from a number of issues ranging from insecurity, foreign exchange scarcity, entrenched capital controls and an unfriendly business environment.

Despite the above listed challenges, NESG said that Nigerian entrepreneurs have continued to exhibit faith in the economy by investing in the country. The gesture, it added, was commendable and urged all hands to be on deck to ensure that the efforts of both foreign and domestic investors were not frustrated. “The President recently submitted the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the National assembly.

This budget shows a huge deficit that relies on the country’s ability to attract and mobilize both foreign and domestic capital. It is important to note that the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing annual meetings of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund would be expected to seek some support and attract muchneeded foreign investments into the country. This is in addition to what the Private Sector is doing towards mobilising foreign investments.

This, therefore, re-enforces the need for the Nigerian government to ensure that the signalling to both foreign and domestic investors is not only right but friendly and appropriate to attract investments into the country,” they said. Making reference to the dispute between Kogi State and Dangote Cement Plc., and how action taken by the state government may convey the wrong impression before both local and foreign investors on jettison of existing dispute resolution mechanism to settle such commercial dispute, a development NESG said could result in deepening the country’s risk rating.

It, however, asserted that the county’s inability as a nation to give the right signals to investors will lead to subdued investment flows and capital flight with number of consequences, including, hampering nation ability to sustain the growth and development of the non-oil sector which is expected to reign in needed revenues to finance the 2023 budget and remain so for the next foreseeable future.

Other consequences it listed out, was that, expected investment into the oil sector of which the full implementation of the newly passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is expected to attract may be jeopardized; dwindling foreign exchange earnings through limited capital inflows will lead to continued devaluation of the naira, while wrong signals will further lead to the underdevelopment of the financial and capital market with very limited financial instruments and investable assets; NESG said there is no better time to build investors’ confidence than now and admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure right signalling and conducive business environment are provided to attract both foreign and domestic investment.

