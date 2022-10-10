Obajana Cement Factory: Between Kogi State Government and Dangote Group

Time has come for every state government to dig deep and think of what has been done wrong in the past that is affecting the provision of the dividends of democracy to the people with the prevailing harsh economic situation brought about by global economic challenges that have greatly affected sub-saharan countries, Nigeria inclusive. For Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, no stone should be left unturned to bring government nearer to the people of the northern state by exploring all avenues of generating legitimate income for the state. Just like the famous Paris Club Refund pursued by the Federal Government to being succour to state governments in the country, a Daniel has come to judgment to reclaim what belongs to the people of Kogi State. This must have informed the decision of the Kogi State Government, under Governor Yahaya Bello to reclaim Obajana Cement Factory from Dangote Cement Company based on its findings through the Kogi State House of Assembly and a specialised Committee set-up for that purpose. It is essential to state here that, contrary to reports in a section of the media, the Kogi State Government did not send thugs to Obajana Cement Factory to harm the workers of Dangote Cement Company that has been operating the factory for many years now. Rather, it is Dangote Cement Company that has been uncooperative with the state government in its efforts to correct the errors of many years and “bring back Obajana Cement Factory” for the sake of the people of Kogi State. Recall that the Kogi State Government recently presented to the public, the report of the Specialised Technical Committee on the Evaluation of the Legality of the Alleged Acquisition of Obajana Cement Company Plc by Dangote Cement Company Limited. The detailed report, submitted to Governor Yahaya Bello of the state, last month, was presented to the public by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade. Ayoade revealed with documents that the purported transfer of Obajana to Dangote Industries Limited, was “invalid, null and void”. She disclosed in the report that three Certificates of Occupancy for Obajana Cement Company Plc, which was solely owned by the Kogi State Government at the time, were used to obtain a loan of N63billion by Dangote. According to her, the Committee, in view of its findings, has therefore recommended that Kogi State should take steps to recover Obajana Cement Company from the Dangote Group. The Committee, chaired by the SSG, also recommended that: “Kogi State Government should take steps to recover all accrued dividends from profits made over the years, including accrued interest on same. “Kogi State Government should take steps to cancel the existing seven Certificates of Occupancy in the name of Dangote Cement Company.” Stressing the aberration in the arrangement, the SSG said, “Agreement between Kogi State Government of Nigeria and Dangote Industries Limited, dated 30th July 2002 and supplemental agreement dated 14th February 2003, as contained in Exhibit 71 of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report, purporting the transfer of Obajana Cement Company Plc to Dangote Industries Limited, are all invalid, null and void.

Ishola Olabode is a Kwara State-based public affairs analyst.

