Obajana Cement factory to remain closed

As the tussle between the Kogi State Government and Dangote Group over the owner of Obajana Cement Company lingers, Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday insisted that the factory would remain under lock until there is a workable solution. However, he asked the company to shut down its operations within the next 48 hours In a statement yesterday by Mr. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the state government also ordered the immediate release of all Dangote’s trucks impounded across the state. According to him, this will allow the innocent drivers held during the battle to go about their legitimate business without hindrance. Explaining that the factory has to remain shut in order not to allow the Dangote Group to shortchange the state of its legitimate earnings, the commissioner said the governor is grateful to the people for their cooperation and wishes to thank them for their resoluteness in the ownership impasse.

He, however, urged the people to remain civil, lawabiding and give room for constitutionalism, despite that the state government recognises their rights to peaceful protest as witnessed across the state. He said: “Breakdown of law and order will not be in the interest of anyone as we hope to remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria. To this end, the governor has directed that trucks loading cement that are impounded across the state be released with immediate effect to either return to the plant or go to their destinations peacefully.

“As a state, we must retain the peaceful and businessfriendly environment that has attracted scores of investment giants to the state in the last seven years.” Fanwo added that the governor urged the management of Dangote Group to ensure that the cement factory is shut down within the next 48 hours in honour of the legislative arm of government which ordered the plant sealed until the Dangote Group furnishes the legislature with the requisite documents demanded by the legislature.

