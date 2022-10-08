Obajana Cement: Kogi vows to claim accrued dividends from inception

The Kogi State Government has debunked claims by the Dangote Group that Obajana Cement Factory is owned 100 per cent by the conglomerate, insisting that there was no valid acquisition. The state government also vowed to recover all accrued dividends from profits made over the years by the Dangote Group, including accrued interests on same. As a first step, the Specialised Technical Committee on the Evaluation of the Legality of the Alleged Acquisition of Obajana Cement Company Plc by Dangote Cement Company Limited has expressly asked the Kogi State Government to cancel the existing seven Certificates of Occupancy.

This was part of the recommendations contained in the report of the 10-man committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade, and submitted to Governor Yahaya Bello of the state. Reacting to an official statement by the Dangote Group on Friday, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, said it was important to make it clear to the general public that the state had all the relevant documents to prove that the purported acquisition of Obajana by Dangote was null and void. He noted that Kogi State indigenes would not be intimidated into forgoing their birth rights to any individual or institution, no matter how highly placed, adding that Governor Yahaya Bello was committed to his inaugural promise that his administration “shall exist for the sole purpose of serving the superseding interests of the people of Kogi State.”

