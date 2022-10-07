Obajana Cement: Kogi vows to claim accrued dividends from inception

Metro & Crime

The Kogi State Government has debunked claims by the  Dangote Group that Obajana Cement Factory is owned, 100 per cent, by the conglomerate, insisting that there was no valid acquisition.

The state government also vowed to recover all accrued dividends from profits made over the years by the Dangote Group, including accrued interests on same.

As a first step, the Specialised Technical Committee on the Evaluation of the Legality of the Alleged Acquisition of Obajana Cement Company Plc by Dangote Cement Company Limited has expressly asked the Kogi State Government to cancel the existing seven Certificates of Occupancy.

This was part of the recommendations contained in the report of the 10-man committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade, and submitted to the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Reacting to an official statement by the Dangote Group on Friday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said it was important to make it clear to the general public that the state had all the relevant documents to prove that the purported acquisition of Obajana by Dangote was null and void.

He noted that Kogi State indigenes would not be intimidated into forgoing their birth rights to any individual or institution, no matter how highly placed, adding that Governor Bello was committed to his inaugural promise that his administration “shall exist for the sole purpose of serving the superseding interests of the people of Kogi State”.

“We want to assure the good people of Kogi State that, with God on our side, what belongs to the state shall be recovered, including all dividends and interests on profits from inception till date. The Dangote Group is just distorting facts to save its face,” Fanwo said.

The detailed Committee report, which was made public on Thursday, by the SSG, also charged the government to take steps to recover Obajana Cement Company Plc. now changed to Dangote Cement Company Plc.

According to her, the Committee, in view of its findings, has therefore recommended that Kogi State should take steps to recover the Obajana Cement Company from the Dangote Group.

 

