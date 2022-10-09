Obajana: Officials, vigilantes damaged our assets – Dangote

…We’ve uncovered plots by Dangote Group to attack govt officials

As the ongoing disagreement battle over the soul of the mega Obajana Cement Plant rages between the Kogi State Government and Dangote Cement Plc, the company has alleged that destruction of the company’s assets injuring of staff from gunshots, and violation of the fundamental human rights of staff and commuters were some of the fallouts from alleged recent invasion of the Dangote Cement Plc by the Kogi State government’s vigilantes popularly referred to as ‘Government Vigilantes or Government Hunters.’

The Dangote Cement Media office in a statement on Saturday alleged that over 500 government vigilantes invaded the Dangote Cement Plant located at Obajana on Wednesday “at the behest of the State Governor and forcefully shut down its operations.”

The statement disclosed that cement trucks were also burnt, and many others were vandalized, “as they forcefully hijacked Dangote buses and vans. “

“Market and business activities have been brought to a standstill since the attack was launched.

“No fewer than 27 Dangote staff are currently in bad conditions after they were shot at by the invaders,” the statement from the company said.

It further disclosed that control rooms were forcefully shut down and equipment whose monetary values have not been computed were vandalized, even as communication cords were also severed to bring production to an abrupt halt.

According to the statement the invaders also blocked the roads, distorted vehicular movement, and restricted the movement of people all around Obajana.

“Since the criminal attack, our vehicles carrying diesel have been attacked along Anyigba road,” the statement from the company added.

It further disclosed that the victims of the said invasion are currently admitted to the emergency section of the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

Mr. Tijani Mukhtari, 45, who the statement disclosed was shot severally in the lower abdomen and in other parts by the invaders, “is currently battling for his life, as health workers who were seen attending to him said he was slated for emergency surgery.”

This came as the Kogi State Government has said that it has uncovered plots by the Dangote Group to launch attacks on government officials over the closure of the Obajana Cement Plant.

The State government in a statement signed by its commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said that the government is in possession of a 28-minute WhatsApp call recording of Dangote Group plans to obliterate documents containing agreements between the government and the company.

Fanwo described the plans as satanic resolutions reached by officials of the company during a meeting they held on Friday night.

He said that some of the alleged satanic plans by Dangote were to use the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to arrest top government officials on frivolous charges; use the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to arrest some government officials in order to cow them and to also use the media to promote falsehood against the government and people of Kogi State.

Fanwo revealed that the company officials resolved to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against certain government officials, block all the major highways across the state with their trucks to make it impossible for the state governor, Yahaya Bello to move out of the state capital.

The commissioner said among other plans, the Dangote Group resolved at the said meeting was to put out a false allegation that officials of the government that went to carry out the directive of the state House of Assembly made away with N207 million belonging to the company.

He said the over 28 minutes recorded meeting typified the mindset of an economic oppressor “who thinks he can use every apparatus of the Federal Government to fight our dear state into submission.

“We have uncovered certain plans by the Dangote Group at a meeting held last night to cause chaos across the state as a counter-attack against the State Government’s decision to get its own legally supported equity from the Obajana Cement Company. The latest strategy stems from frustrations occasioned by the failure of the Dangote Group to misinform the general public and its shareholders as the State Government has consistently and continuously presented the facts of the matter to the public.

“A top Management Staff of Dangote Group erroneously called a top Government official as the said meeting was going on to hatch their satanic plans against the Government and people of Kogi State,” he said.

