Obaje credits Imama for Abia Warriors resurgence

Despite starting the season slowly, Abia Warriors have finally turned the table around as the Imama Amapakabo-led team are now off the relegation zone after 12 matches played in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season. It took a last minute goal for Kwara United to deny the Warriors the maximum three points during the midweek games and with Abia playing at home this weekend against Wikki Tourist, the team will be hoping to get another victory at home.

Abia Warriors already secured seven points in their last three games, results that pushed them to 15th on the table. Akwa United will be full of confident when they welcome Rivers United to Uyo this weekend after securing a valuable one point away to Enyimba at the Aba Township Stadium this weekend.

Coming from their elimination from the continent, the Port Harcourt side will now put all their strength into winning the NPFL and a win in Uyo will help their cause. It was a disappointed result for eight-time NPFL winner, Enyimba after allowing Akwa United to get a point in Aba on Wednesday.

They will however be facing another tricky game as they travel away to the far North as the guest of Jigawa Golden Stars. MFM returned to winning ways at home last weekend and they will be playing another game at their Agege Soccer Temple home on Sunday against Nasarawa United while it will be a home game for FC IfeanyiUbah against Plateau United. It’s a home game for Lobi Stars against Katsina United as bottom of the table team, Adamawa United will be travelling to Akure to keep a date with Sunshine Stars same as Dakkada, the Akwa Ibom team will be the host of Kano Pillars. Other matches will be a game between Rangers and Heartland in Enugu as Warri Wolves travel to Ilorin for an away game against Kwara United.

