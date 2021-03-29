Sports

Obajimi wins Unity Cup, as Polaris Bank pledges commitment to tourney

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rotimi Obajimi, a former athletics coach, stole the show at the maiden edition of the Polaris Bank-sponsored Unity Cup Golf Championship.
To emerge winner, Obajimi grossed 81, for 69-net score to lift the tournament’s coveted trophy.
The event, which attracted golfers from across the country, also served as the inaugural tournament for the newly elected Captain, Dr. Meckson Innocent Okoro and his executives.
Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Obajimi said his victory is a sign of many more victories to come his way this year.
“This is just the beginning of many more victory that will come my way this year,” he said.
While thanking the sponsor, Polaris Bank and organisers of the event for a job well done, Obajimi said he is ready now to give younger golfers a run for their money this year.
Elated at the outcome of the competition, the Club Captain, Okoro, explained that the need to douse tension in the land and foster unity across all tribes, religion and ethnicity necessitated the setting up of the competition.
“There are various challenges bedeviling this country at the moment. There is tension everywhere. But because we have no other country to call our own, we decided to come up with Unity Cup and bring golfers from across the country as our own little contribution to the unity of Nigeria and we found a worthy partner in Polaris Bank,” Okoro said.
While pledging the bank’s commitment to any worthy endeavor that will bring Nigerians to together, the Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Innocent Ike, noted that: “As a future determined Bank and an enabler of enterprise, we are ever willing to be part of any social and business partnership that holds opportunities to the larger society.”
The Polaris Bank CEO congratulated winners and the over 500 golfers drawn from more than 70 golf clubs across the country who participated in the three-day tournament, which held at the lush green golf course of Ikoyi Club 1938.
It is expected that the Unity Cup that berthed in Lagos will be replicated in other clubs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Saka in dilemma as Nigeria, England beckon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Arsenal star, Bukayo saka, is currently in dilemma as Nigeria and England continue to court the player to feature for their respective national teams. Saka has been in imperative form for the Gunners since breaking into the first team this campaign, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 38 games across all competitions, and […]
Sports

Injured Ndidi returns Saturday against Wolves

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has revealed that Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy could return to the squad when his team takes on Wolves in a Premier League clash at the weekend. Ndidi was subbed off during the Foxes draw with Everton and has missed two league matches in the process. On the other hand, […]
Sports

EPL: Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vardy scores two penalties to help Foxes sink Baggies Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s brilliant header ensured new-look Everton made a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham. Calvert-Lewin gave Hugo Lloris no chance after connecting with Lucas Digne’s in-swinging free-kick to earn the Toffees a first win over Spurs since 2012. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica