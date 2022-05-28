Obanikoro fumes as ex-dep gov, Adebule, secures APC Lagos West ticket

Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Oluranti Idiat Adebule, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congess (APC) for Lagos West Senatorial seat.

Three aspirants, Senator Musilui Obanikoro, Adebule and Opeifa Kayode vied for the position and Adebule polled 424 votes to emerge winner.

Obanikoro secured 119 votes to place second and Opeifa came third with four votes, while 10 void votes were recorded in the election that had 557 delegates accredited to vote.

However, former Minister, Obanikoro through his Campaign Organisation said he is dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary election, stating that the declared winner was not even qualified to stand for the election.

In a statement released shortly after the exercise and signed by Tunji Adenbarin, the organisation stated that the exercise was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices which it will address with the party in due course.

It reiterated its earlier stand that the acclaimed winner was not even qualified to stand for the election having not participated in the electoral process of obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms neither did she participate and the screening which she did not also submit to.

“It was obvious that the exercise was designed to favour the acclaimed winner who was not even qualified to stand in for the election.

“In due course, Our grievances and all other necessary steps would be made formal to the party,” the organisation said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...