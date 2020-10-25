News Top Stories

Oba’s staff: Taboo for unauthorised to touch -Awise Lagos

Posted on

•It’s a sacrilege, violation of traditional institution –Youth leader

Desecration of Lagos Oba’s palace

 

Following hoodlums’ invasion and vandalisation of the Oba of Lagos’ Palace and carting away of his staff of office, the Awise of Lagos, Chief Ifakayode Savage, has said that it is a taboo for an authorised person to touch it.

 

Chief Savage, in a reaction to the invasion of the Iga Iduganran, as the palace of Oba Rilwan Akinolu is called, said that the palace is a sacred place and the seat of the power that an Oba (monarch) is made of.

 

He said: “It is a taboo to touch the staff of office of an Oba. No one does it and go scot free. Their parents will suffer the consequences.”

 

 

He continues: “The staff of office is the traditional power of the people of Lagos, it must not be stolen. The person who stole it where would he use it? “It contains artefacts, ancestral heritages spanning over 300 years. It is a sacred, secret, truth and all that is Lagos.

 

No one violates it and goes scot free.” What is the way out? He provides an answer: “Until they consult the Oracle – Ifa, who in turn will tell them what to do in form of sacrifice.

 

 

“What we are witnessing today are strange happenings which have never occurred before. Ifa will tell us the cause and point the way forward in order to avert disasters or consequences that go with such violation.”

 

It would be recalled that hoodlums in the name of #EndSARS protesters went on rampage in Lagos Wednesday in Lagos touching, and vandalising private and critical infrastructures, which necessitated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to impose a dusk to dawn curfew on the state.

 

Before then, protesters invaded the Palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi while he was hosting the Minister of Youth, Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to find a solution to similar riot which has taken over the ancient city in Osun State.

 

“For the past four days, I have not been to anywhere. I go from my room to outside to take some fresh air and go back in doors.

 

 

“This is strange; we’ve never had things like this. May God have mercy on us,” he said. Also speaking, President, Yoruba Council of Youths (YCY), Oladotun Hassan said it is a sacrilege and reprehensible for anyone to invade the palace of an Oba.

 

 

 

He said: “Going into the Oba’s palace and carting away the staff of office of the Oba of Lagos is a sacrilege. We condemn it in its entire entirety.

 

 

“Anyone who claims that he is part of the protest to score a point has really committed a sacrilege.”

