Obasa congratulates Sanwo-Olu at 56

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu on his 56th birthday anniversary, describing him as one who continues to prove his belief in the development and prosperity of the state. Speaker Obasa, in a message released by his media office yesterday, said the governor’s actions and activities had been such that have helped the state to maintain its enviable position in Nigeria. Obasa further commended Sanwo-Olu for the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government, adding that this had continued to reflect in the successes achieved by the government thus far. “I heartily congratulate our amiable and hardworking governor, who has, like many of us, continued to experience sleepless nights in his zeal to sustain the tempo of growth and development in Lagos. “Our dear state is proud have had leaders who are passionate about its progress and you remain one of them. “Last year, I attested to a cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of the government of Lagos State and this has been sustained by you and your cabinet. “I also spoke about some of your exemplary qualities, the wisdom and strength that God has blessed you with as well as how you have been able to effectively implement policies for the benefit of the people who you serve as governor.”
