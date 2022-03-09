…Obasa, lawmakers assure protesters, family of justice

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday promised that the legislative arm of the State Government will ensure justice in the case of the alleged murder of Bamise Ayanwole. Obasa said this while addressing some protesters who stormed the House to urge the lawmakers to act on the case of the victim.

The 22-year-old was reportedly killed inside a Bus Rapid Transit vehicle on her way from the Lekki area of the state recently. The protesters, who came to the Assembly with the immediate elder sister of the deceased, said it was painful that such an incident happened.

They also called for more efforts by the government to ensure the security of lives and property. Obasa, who said he and his colleagues were very concerned about the incident, sympathised with the family and friends of the victim.

While urging Nigerians not to preempt the police investigating the case, he said the House would continue to follow up to ensure justice is served appropriately. “The erroneous belief that it would be swept under the carpet is unnecessary. The driver has been arrested and is in custody. “We are watching and must en-sure justice is done on the case.

The Governor has spoken about it and I just want to appeal that we work together to get justice.

Earlier during plenary, the Speaker urged Nigeria, its citizens and leaders to use the opportunity of the International Women’s Day to address whatever is lacking in the push for equity for women. Commending women for their resilience and importance, Obasa, however, expressed sadness that the women have become victims of heinous crimes

