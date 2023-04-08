Obasa: Nigeria on path to greatness

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, has felicitated with Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, as they join others across the world to mark the this year’s Easter celebration in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Obasa tasked Christians to use the opportunity of the celebration to engage in prayers for the country and the successes of the incoming administrations at both state and national levels. In his Easter message issued in Lagos yesterday by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, the Speaker also urged Nigerians to spend the holiday season in individual introspection and understanding that the country needs the citizens to prosper. According to him, “No country grows or prospers without its citizens. This is to say that the roles of the citizens in the development of a country cannot be over emphasised. “At this stage, we must see Nigeria as our country and resolve to unite to make it a better place for all. “This means that as we pray, let’s also be mindful that we must all be willing to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear country no matter which part we come from. “Jesus Christ taught us all the virtues of humility, kindness, compassion and fear of God. He remains a study in perseverance and forgiveness. This was why He reminded us that love for one another is one of the greatest commandments of God.’’
Related Articles
N’CENTRAL GROANS UNDER ISWAP, B’HARAM ATTACKS
Over 500 communities in 8 wards in Shiroro LGA taken over B’Haram now rules in many communities, recruiting residents –Shiroro LG chairman Current security challenges affecting us, we’re at ISWAP’s mercy –Emir of Borgu The insecurity situation in the country appeared to have spread wider as members of the dreaded Boko Haram and the Islamic […]
2022: We had one of our worst outings in Ekiti –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it had the worst outing in last year’s governorship election in Ekiti State. PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum, at the inauguration of the caretaker committee for Ekiti State yesterday, noted that the state chapter has always been bedevilled by crisis. “Ekiti has always been a […]
Ogun Deputy Speaker sues Assembly over his suspension
The suspended Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, yesterday said he would challenge his suspension in court. Kadiri was suspended last week, alongside Solomon Osho (Remo North) for reporting Speaker Olakunle Oluomo to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N2.5 billion misappropriation. The Speaker upon his return […]