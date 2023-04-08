Obasa: Nigeria on path to greatness

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, has felicitated with Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, as they join others across the world to mark the this year’s Easter celebration in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Obasa tasked Christians to use the opportunity of the celebration to engage in prayers for the country and the successes of the incoming administrations at both state and national levels. In his Easter message issued in Lagos yesterday by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, the Speaker also urged Nigerians to spend the holiday season in individual introspection and understanding that the country needs the citizens to prosper. According to him, “No country grows or prospers without its citizens. This is to say that the roles of the citizens in the development of a country cannot be over emphasised. “At this stage, we must see Nigeria as our country and resolve to unite to make it a better place for all. “This means that as we pray, let’s also be mindful that we must all be willing to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear country no matter which part we come from. “Jesus Christ taught us all the virtues of humility, kindness, compassion and fear of God. He remains a study in perseverance and forgiveness. This was why He reminded us that love for one another is one of the greatest commandments of God.’’

