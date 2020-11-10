Obasa tackles enemies within APC as Sanwo-Olu presents N1.55trn budget

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday presented the year 2021 Budget of N1,155,022,413,005 named “Budget of Rekindled Hope” to the State House of Assembly.

This was even as Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Mudasiru Obasa assured that lawmakers would meticulously perform their constitutional duty before passing the budget estimate.

Speaking shortly Governor Sanwo-Olu presented the budget, Obasa urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn from the failure of the party that was formally in control of power. He called on the party to ensure brotherhood and unity instead witch-hunting.

He said: “Permit me to admonish our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn from the failure of the party in control yesterday and ensure brotherhood and togetherness within ours. Our party must desist from witch-hunting its power, in the name of political permutations. It should be known to those flying witch-hunting cards within the party that a sword that shreds its shield lacks protection. As such, I implore us to hold hands together to make the APC stronger, viable and resilient for the benefit of future elections.

“All our party leaders and followers in Lagos, particularly our National leader and the GAC members, let us be resolute, determined, focused and stand together in unity. Surely, we will always remain upright on our feet and victorious in every situation and condition. LAGOS WILL NEVER FALL. ”

The Speaker also called for the need to increase and strengthen the manpower of our Neighourhood Safety Corps. He said there was need to empower and equip the corps with necessary tools in order to make their job effective.

