Obasa Thanks Constituents, Promises More Vibrant Assembly

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has commended residents for their participation in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, saying the exercise is a further call to duty.

Obasa said this in a ‘thank you’ message to residents of Agege for returning him to the State legislature as a lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1 and for electing Jubril Abdulkarim, a former local government council Chairman, to represent Agege Constituency 2 at the 11th House of Assembly Lagos.

In the message released by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, Obasa also commended residents of the State for the love they showed the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the period leading to the election and while the exercise lasted.

He noted that the victory recorded by the APC in the election was proof that the residents of the State had confidence in the party to deliver more dividends of democracy in the next four years.

“We give glory to the Almighty Allah for the success of our party in this election just like He made us victorious in the presidential election.

“The victory recorded by the APC in Lagos State is proof of our people’s trust and confidence in us. The victory is a further challenge to the incoming government and all of us who are elected to work more for the benefit of the people.

“To the good people of Agege, ‘thank you’ for your love and active participation as well as your support for our great party. I commend Lagosians for voting to return Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time for all of us to come together to work in unity and achieve greater positive results for our State.

“We remain committed to the collective desires of our people to sustain the tempo of development and progress of our dear State.

“At the House of Assembly, we will continue with laws, motions and resolutions to meet the needs of our constantly changing society. There are better days ahead,” the Speaker said.

