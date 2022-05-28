News

Obasa wins APC House of Assembly primaries

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been officially declared the candidate for the forthcoming election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Agege Constituency 1 of the State House of Assembly. Obasa was declared winner in the election on Friday after polling the entire 25 votes cast by the delegates at the Iloro, Agege Health Centre venue of the exercise, which was monitored by party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Iranians vote in presidential poll marred by bans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranians are voting to elect a new president, with all but one of the four candidates to succeed Hassan Rouhani regarded as hardliners. Opinion polls suggest Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative Shia cleric who heads the judiciary, is the clear favourite. Moderate former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati is his main rival, reports the BBC. […]
News

2023 poll: Why PDP should consider Austin – Group

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

A group, the Dekina/ Bassa Youths Vanguard, a supportive group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the party’s leadership not to toy with the option of giving the House of Representatives ticket to Usman Okai Austin. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja yesterday, the group said they deemed Austin vibrant to propel the […]
News

Matt Par: How COVID-19 Created a Unique Opportunity For Content Creators Across the Globe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The pandemic, lockdown, and the need to stay at home have given rise to a new era of content creation. Individuals from across the globe are leveraging channels like Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube to share their talents and perspectives with their audience at large. These digital influencers are not only creating engaging content, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica