Obasa wins APC House of Assembly primaries

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been officially declared the candidate for the forthcoming election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Agege Constituency 1 of the State House of Assembly. Obasa was declared winner in the election on Friday after polling the entire 25 votes cast by the delegates at the Iloro, Agege Health Centre venue of the exercise, which was monitored by party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

