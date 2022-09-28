Obasanjo: 2023 election may make or break Nigeria

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday declared that the forthcoming 2023 general elections may make or break Nigeria.

The former President disclosed this when the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel T. Okoh paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo therefore warned religious leaders in the country not to allow politicians with no fear of God to wreck Nigeria.

He declared that if such is allowed to happen, the entire country would regret it.

The former President also urged religious leaders to always stand for truth, justice and equity and not allow politicians to make a mess of the country.

Obasanjo requested that Nigeria politicians could be made more responsible by the country’s religious leaders.

Obasanjo, who commended the CAN President for his glowing remark on him, said the Sultan of Sokoto had spoken about Okoh to his personality: “And, I must say, I am impressed. With you and Sultan (who is already singing your praises) you can both make a turn-around. You can work together.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, then the politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now, if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we all regret it.

“And where can we look for salvation? That is where you religious leaders have a significant role to play. I think it’s the mistake of the past (particularly in Christendom), that we say politics is not for the righteous. Now, if we take the righteous away from politics, and we leave politics to the unrighteous, the unrighteous will smear the righteous with the unrighteousness that they will carry into politics and will have nowhere to go.

“And in the next election, if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.”

He further said that for having both Sultan of Sokoto and the CAN leader already on the same page.

“Maybe our politicians will listen, and if our politicians don’t listen, maybe our people will listen,” Obasanjo said.

The visiting religious leader had earlier commended the former President for his roles in turning around the Christian faith in the country, asserting that he has made valid contributions to Christianity in Nigeria.

