News

Obasanjo, 36 states, W’Bank, others for Agric Mechanisation Exhibition

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will be leading farmers across the 36 states of the federation to attend the maiden edition of Nigerian Agricultural Mechanisation Exhibition (NAME) 2022 holding in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The exhibition, which is being put together by Hephzibah Nigeria Limited, according to the organisers, would serve as a platform for global key players in the agricultural mechanisation space to collaborate and deliver solutions to help Nigerian farmers leverage technology for food production.

The theme of the event is; “Redefining Agricultural Mechanisation to Enhance Food Security and Boost Agribusiness.” Addressing journalists at a press conference to herald the event, Convener of the exhibition, Mr. Paul Hephzibah, said the programme is organised to address the gap between peasant farmers and mechanised farming. Hephzibah said Obasanjo is expected to deliver a keynote address while other stakeholders in the agribusiness, including the World Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), 36 state governments and Tractor Owners and Hiring Facilities Association of Nigeria (TOHFAN), among others are also expected at the exhibition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FDA: Painkillers during pregnancy can harm unborn baby

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for aches and pains at 20 weeks or later in a pregnancy could raise the risk of complications. Specifically, the agency alerted that taking widely used painkillers can cause rare but serious kidney problems in the unborn baby, […]
News

Tambuwal to restructuring agitators: Work with National Assembly

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised agitators for the restructuring of the country to go through the National Assembly. Tambuwal, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, said this could be done through the introduction of bills at the National Assembly, as well as getting the […]
News

Nigeria will surmount security challenges, says Kwara Gov 

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

…as 1,056 special police constabularies pass out in Ilorin  Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has stated that the country would surmount the security challenges it is going through at the moment, urging Nigerians to rally behind the President and the security agencies to arrest the situation. AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica