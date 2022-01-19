Obasanjo, 36 states, W’Bank, others for Agric Mechanisation Exhibition

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will be leading farmers across the 36 states of the federation to attend the maiden edition of Nigerian Agricultural Mechanisation Exhibition (NAME) 2022 holding in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The exhibition, which is being put together by Hephzibah Nigeria Limited, according to the organisers, would serve as a platform for global key players in the agricultural mechanisation space to collaborate and deliver solutions to help Nigerian farmers leverage technology for food production.

The theme of the event is; “Redefining Agricultural Mechanisation to Enhance Food Security and Boost Agribusiness.” Addressing journalists at a press conference to herald the event, Convener of the exhibition, Mr. Paul Hephzibah, said the programme is organised to address the gap between peasant farmers and mechanised farming. Hephzibah said Obasanjo is expected to deliver a keynote address while other stakeholders in the agribusiness, including the World Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), 36 state governments and Tractor Owners and Hiring Facilities Association of Nigeria (TOHFAN), among others are also expected at the exhibition.

