Obasanjo, a study in patriotism, leadership, courage @ 85, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a study in patriotism, leadership and courage as he felicitated with him on his 85th birthday.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the ex-Nigerian leader in celebrating the joyous occasion. Buhari believed that the former Head of State and former President of Nigeria’s courage led to democratic government in 1979, and taking over the reins of power as elected President in 1999.

 

The President affirmed that the former President’s influence continues to resonate beyond the country, extending to the international community and multilateral institutions.

 

As a former military and civilian leader, with a strong network nationally and internationally, Buhari extolled the wisdom, insight and versatility that Obasanjo brought to bear on things, reflecting his experience, diligence and versatility.

 

On his 85th birthday, the President joined family members in thanking God for the life, health and alertness of the former leader, praying for grace and more strength as he serves country, Africa and the world

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

