Obasanjo absent, as Olowu gets staff of office

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was absent at the coronation of the 14th Olowu of Owu kingdom, Prof. Saka Matemilola.

Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu (chief warrior) and one of the king makers, was part of the process that produced Oba Matemilola.

The two-in-one event, which held at the the Oba Adeleye Park, Sokori, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was attended by governor Dapo Abiodun, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Alake Of Egbaland, Oba Micheal Gbadebo, former Ogun State governors, Chief Segun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosu, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, among others.

The event was also held to mark the 23rd edition of Owu Day Celebration.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that, the former President was out of the country on an international mission, hence the reason for his absence at the ceremony.

Governor Abiodun used the opportunity of the occasion to clear the air over the emergence of the Oba Matemilola, saying, his selection followed due process in accordance with the dictate of the laws of Obas and Chiefs in the state

