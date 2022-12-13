Obasanjo, Adebanjo mourn Mbazulike

Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo have mourned the death of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. Amaechi passed away on November 1. The elder statesmen were accompanied by the candidate of theLabourParty(LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu, on Sunday, where they signed the condolence register opened by the Igbo apex group for Amaechi. Obasanjo described the deceased as an authentic Nigerian patriot and the last of the Titans. Adebanjo described him asatrueNigerianwhofought from youth for a country where equity, justice and fair play reigned. TheyregrettedthatAmaechiwasnotabletowitnessthe newNigeriathathelaboured for decades. Reiterating his avowed commitment to enthroning a new Nigeria, Obasanjo said the country does not just need a President at this criticaltime, butyearningfor a leader with character. He stated that he had paid enough price for Nigeria but would not relent in pushing for justice and its rescue. Obasanjo said: “What I believe and what I think Pa Ayo Adebanjo believes is not ethnic, it’s not sectional, it is not religious, it is Nigeria. When I go out and people say we thank you, I ask them, what are you thanking me for? Stop thanking me. I believe in equity, I believe in justice, I believe in one Nigeria. I have shed my blood for this country. I have gone to prison for this country. So, what are you going to frighten or threaten me with? The only thing that my senior brother (Adebanjo) hasn’t done is that he hasn’t shed his blood but he hasgonetoprisonbutwewill leave that aside. “The problem we have in our hands in Nigeria is not ethnic. It is national. And for me, themost importantthing in a leader is character. The problem we have had is that wehavenothad aleader with the right type of character. They should be trusted with the leadership role. “So, if I put my hand on someone, it means that compared with the other, I see that there is a merit that will be of benefit to Nigeria. And IbelievethatChief Adebanjo stands for the same thing.” Ohanaeze President General George Obiozor and Secretary General Okey Emuchay, who received the duo, thanked them for honouring Amaechi and Igbo. Obasanjo and Adebanjo were also in Enugu to attend the 70th birthday celebration of former Minister of Information Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

