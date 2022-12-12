News

Obasanjo, Adebanjo mourn Mbazulike, says First Republic Aviation Minister last of titans

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

*Urge Nigerians to vote leader of character in 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo have declared that Nigeria is in a critical juncture and requires a visionary leader with character in 2023.

The two sages and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, were at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu at the weekend where they signed condolence register opened by the group for First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who passed on recently.

Obasanjo described Mbazulike, who specifically died on November 1, this year, as an authentic Nigerian patriot and the last of the titans, while Adebanjo said he was a true Nigerian who fought from youth for a country where equity, justice and fair play reigned.

They regretted that the foremost nationalist was not able to witness the new Nigeria that he laboured for decades.

Reiterating his avowed commitment to enthroning a new Nigeria, the former president said the country did not just need a president at this critical time, but yearning for a leader with character.

Receiving the eminent leaders on behalf of the President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, Secretary General of the group, Ambassador Okey Emuchay thanked them for honouring Amaechi and the Igbo.

Obasanjo and Adebanjo were also in Enugu to attend the 70th birthday celebration of Chief John Nnia Nwodo, immediate former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and former Minister of Information.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study links CT screening for smokers to cancer survival

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has shown that annual lung cancer screening for heavy smokers can provide a big boost in lung cancer survival over the long term. Results of the new study will be presented on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, in Chicago from November 27 to December 3. […]
News

Showmax Shows Support To Nigerian Creatives As Jacktone Alufwani Emerges The Winner Of The First Ever AMVCA Digital Content Creator Competition         

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African streaming platform, Showmax, hosted content creators at the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Day brunch which took place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria. The brunch which is part of the 8 days festivities for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is one of the […]
News

Wike presents N550.6bn 2023 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N550, 666,987,238 to the House of Assembly for consideration. Presentingthe“Budgetof Consolidation and Continuity” to the Assembly, Wike said his administration projected 350,977,495,537.00 as capital expenditure and N175,249,692,497 as recurrent expenditure. “This amount represents about 63.2 percent of the total budget and conforms to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica