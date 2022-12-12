Obasanjo, Adebanjo mourn Mbazulike, says First Republic Aviation Minister last of titans

*Urge Nigerians to vote leader of character in 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo have declared that Nigeria is in a critical juncture and requires a visionary leader with character in 2023.

The two sages and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, were at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu at the weekend where they signed condolence register opened by the group for First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who passed on recently.

Obasanjo described Mbazulike, who specifically died on November 1, this year, as an authentic Nigerian patriot and the last of the titans, while Adebanjo said he was a true Nigerian who fought from youth for a country where equity, justice and fair play reigned.

They regretted that the foremost nationalist was not able to witness the new Nigeria that he laboured for decades.

Reiterating his avowed commitment to enthroning a new Nigeria, the former president said the country did not just need a president at this critical time, but yearning for a leader with character.

Receiving the eminent leaders on behalf of the President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, Secretary General of the group, Ambassador Okey Emuchay thanked them for honouring Amaechi and the Igbo.

Obasanjo and Adebanjo were also in Enugu to attend the 70th birthday celebration of Chief John Nnia Nwodo, immediate former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and former Minister of Information.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...