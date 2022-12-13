News

Obasanjo, Adebanjo mourn Mbazulike

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo have mourned the death of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

Amaechi passed away on November 1.

The elder statesmen were accompanied by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu, on Sunday, where they signed the condolence register opened by the Igbo apex group for Amaechi.

Obasanjo described the deceased as an authentic Nigerian patriot and the last of the Titans.

Adebanjo described him as a true Nigerian who fought from youth for a country where equity, justice and fair play reigned.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

