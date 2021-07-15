News

Obasanjo advocates national policy on cervical cancer

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday called on both the federal and state governments to deploy available resources to fight cervical cancer as they had fought polio, COVID-19 and other diseases. Obasanjo also called for a national policy for the eradication of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

The former President made the call shortly after he was appointed the Presidential Ambassador for Global Oncology by by the the Cervical Cancer- Free Nigeria (CCFN) at his Penthouse located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Delegates of the CCFN, a grassroots initiative in the elimination of cervical cancer in Nigeria, led by Senator Lanre Tejuoso paid Obasanjo a visit at his residence. The former President urged the Federal Government to invest in nationalscale procurement and distribution of HPV vaccine to fight Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) the virus responsible for cervical cancer. Obasanjo said the HPV vaccine must be available every Nigeria girl child to prevent the spread of cervical cancer in the country.

