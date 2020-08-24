Obasanjo: Africa may be worst for COVID-19 if…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear that if Africa should relax its fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) pandemic, the continent could become the worst affected from the economic fallout of the crisis, and millions of Africans, including youths could be pushed into extreme poverty.

According to him, the outbreak of the raging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put the world on its knees as the whole world strives to develop a vaccine and successful treatments to fight this dreadful disease.

“So far, the damage in Africa has been moderate but if we relax, the African continent could become the worst affected from the economic fallout of the crisis, and millions of Africans, including many youth, could be pushed into extreme poverty,” the former President added.

Obasanjo, who also said that the country should understand that the education system was already in crisis before the pandemic, however, lamented that the outbreak had exacerbated the ever-widening gulf between the learning opportunities of the most privileged children and the less-privileged children.

While suggesting that to close the precarious gap as a nation, he noted that “we require prompt action from well-meaning Nigerians imbued with courage, patriotism, commitment, foresight and love, in critical mass to spearhead the movement for new Nigeria generally but particularly in education.”

Obasanjo disclosed this during the Teach For Nigeria 2020 Fellowship Graduation virtual ceremony, where no fewer than 161 Fellows, who have impacted approximately 9,660 students in 80 schools across Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna states graduated.

Also, Obasanjo said that over 14 million children that should be in school were not in school and thereby deprived of education and opportunities that would allow them to develop their abilities and become useful to themselves and their communities.

Therefore, to transform the nation’s education system in a sustainable way, he challenged Nigerian youths to take up leadership positions by championing different innovative solutions to the country’s problems at every level of the society and across different sectors.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Teach For Nigeria, Mrs. Folawe Omikunle, noted that if there is a time the Nigeria must work harder to fulfill a vision of a future where every Nigerian child will have an excellent education, that time is now.

She stressed that the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated the everwidening gulf between the learning opportunities of the privileged child and the less privileged child, saying at Teach For Nigeria, they believe strongly that education is not a privilege, but a right.

