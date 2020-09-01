News

Obasanjo: Africa needs PhD holders with character for development, growth

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure. Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his party and supporters in the state would resist planned rigging of the October 10 governorship election as only a free, fair, credible and transparent election would be acceptable.

 

Jegede, who spoke yesterday in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government area of the state while receiving some defectors into the PDP fold emphasized that the purported plan to deploy mercenaries from other states with the aim of rigging the election would be met with resistance. Jegede said the mercenaries should “stop short at the state’s borders as the people are determined to defend their right.”

 

Meanwhile, those who defected to PDP were said to be from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

 

Speaking for the defectors, a former candidate for the House of Assembly election for the ACPN, Mr. Busuyi Alademehin, said “we all resolved to join the PDP and mobilise all our supporters to vote for the party principally because  of the personality of Eyitayo Jegede.

 

“Here is a man who has always been in touch with the common people, especially those at the grassroots; and we believe that if we elect him as our governor, he will do all within his powers to alleviate our suffering.

 

“No doubt, we had got tempting offers from the ruling APC, begging us to join them but we turned them down. “We are better informed and are not ready to mortgage our future; not after these three and half years of neglect by those in the helm of affairs.”

