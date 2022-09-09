News

Obasanjo/Atiku Presidency: Best so far, says Jerry Gana

Former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, has said that the 1999/2007 government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as vice president was the best so far that works assiduously for the salvaging of the Nigeria state.

He recalls with nostalgia how the government of Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar worked for debt cancellation for Nigeria and as well restore the prestige of the nation in the eyes of the international community. Speaking when stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State paid a courtesy visit to the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, in his Abuja residence, said because of this and many other experiences, the Turaki of Adamawa was the best for the country. Gana’s visit to Atiku, according to a press release by the PDP presidential hopeful’s media aide, Abdurasheed Shehu in Kano, had in attendance the state Chairman of the party, Tanko Beji, Senator Zainab Kure, Umar Nasco and the former governor of the State, Babangida Aliyu, among others. Gana, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, used the opportunity to congratulate the former vice president for emerging as the flag bearer of the party and offered prayers for his victory in the general election.

He said Atiku’s emergence will restore good governance, which he said will bring peace and stability to the country. The state’s chairman of the party, on behalf of the State Working Committee, expressed how proud he was to meet the former vice president and pledged loyalty to the candidature of Atiku Abubakar with a promise to deliver the party in all the elections. Leader of the delegation, Gana, further said that under the previous Obasanjo/Atiku presidency; the duo restored international respect to Nigeria, ensured debt cancellation, established and strengthened major democratic institutions that guaranteed economic growth and stability, which brought honour and pride to Nigerians both within and outside the country.

 

Our Reporters

