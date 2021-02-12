Obasanjo, Atiku, Tinubu, Kalu, Ambode extol Jakande’s virtues

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday described the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as “a great man, an ardent patriot, a frontline journalist, an astute politician and reputable administrator”. Obasanjo in a condolence letter to Jakande’s wife, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbola, disclosed that the deceased served the country principally through journalism and through newspaper management before becoming an active politician. He said: “It must not be forgotten that he (Jakande) served as an Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Tribune at a stage in his career where he acquitted himself as a positivelyminded, focused and imaginative personality.

“Indeed, he steered the company to editorial credibility and profitability and this has remained a reference point in the history of the organisation till today. It is with similar verve and energy that he pursued his work at John West Publications which was established by him to publish The Lagos News.” Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said it was with a mixed feeling of soberness and joy that he joined relatives and admirers to mourn Jakande. He said: “I am sober because Alhaji Jakande until his passing today remained one of the last icons of our nationhood and in whose life are enormous examples that we can get inspiration from in the muchneeded drive in rebuilding our psyche as a people.

“In the same breath, I am happy that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician.” On his part, former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Jakande as the last of the political titans.

He said: “Papa Jakande could appropriately be described as the last of the titans ranking with the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Olabiyi Onabanjo, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Alhaji Aminu Kano, among others.“

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over Jakande’s death. Kalu said Jakande was a selfless, patriotic and outstanding leader, whose ideology anchored on genuine leadership and good governance.

He said: “The demise of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is a huge loss to the country. “The late statesman was a genuine and committed leader, who was passionate about the welfare of the people and the development of Lagos State. “His contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are remarkable and historic. “The deceased sustained his goodwill till he departed this sinful world.” Immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, expressed shock over Jakande’s demise.

