Metro & Crime

Obasanjo, Atiku, Tinubu, Kalu, Ambode extol Jakande’s virtues

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday described the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as “a great man, an ardent patriot, a frontline journalist, an astute politician and reputable administrator”. Obasanjo in a condolence letter to Jakande’s wife, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbola, disclosed that the deceased served the country principally through journalism and through newspaper management before becoming an active politician. He said: “It must not be forgotten that he (Jakande) served as an Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Tribune at a stage in his career where he acquitted himself as a positivelyminded, focused and imaginative personality.

“Indeed, he steered the company to editorial credibility and profitability and this has remained a reference point in the history of the organisation till today. It is with similar verve and energy that he pursued his work at John West Publications which was established by him to publish The Lagos News.” Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said it was with a mixed feeling of soberness and joy that he joined relatives and admirers to mourn Jakande. He said: “I am sober because Alhaji Jakande until his passing today remained one of the last icons of our nationhood and in whose life are enormous examples that we can get inspiration from in the muchneeded drive in rebuilding our psyche as a people.

“In the same breath, I am happy that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician.” On his part, former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Jakande as the last of the political titans.

He said: “Papa Jakande could appropriately be described as the last of the titans ranking with the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Olabiyi Onabanjo, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Alhaji Aminu Kano, among others.“

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over Jakande’s death. Kalu said Jakande was a selfless, patriotic and outstanding leader, whose ideology anchored on genuine leadership and good governance.

He said: “The demise of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is a huge loss to the country. “The late statesman was a genuine and committed leader, who was passionate about the welfare of the people and the development of Lagos State. “His contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are remarkable and historic. “The deceased sustained his goodwill till he departed this sinful world.” Immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, expressed shock over Jakande’s demise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two policemen die in Oshiomhole’s convoy accident

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

…party members injured Ex-APC chair: It’s an assassination attempt APC suspends campaign, demands probe Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday survived an auto crash in Benin, Edo State. Although Oshiomhole and other top officials of the party survived, two policemen lost their lives in the accident which occurred […]
Metro & Crime

Smugglers/Customs clash: One officer, one civilian killed in Saki, 2 vehicles damaged

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was pandemonium in Saki Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State Thursday when men of the Customs Services allegedly chased an alleged rice smuggler into the town and shot him dead. A Customs officer was also said to have been killed by the mob in retaliation just as a Customs’ van was […]
Metro & Crime

Police hastily paraded Evans as kidnapper without statement, lawyer argues

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr Victor Okpara, the defence counsel to an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, Thursday told the court that the police hastily paraded his client without him formally giving a statement to the authorities. Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong before an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica