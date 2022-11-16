News Top Stories

Obasanjo attacks opponents of girl child education

Posted on

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday condemned those against girl child education in the country, saying, woe betide such persons. Obasanjo, who frowned upon the culture of giving preference to a male child over a female child, said he would always remain an advocate for the education of every Nigerian child. In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Akinyemi, the former military Head of State was quoted to have stated this at the Year 2022 World Diabetics Day organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) at the Main Auditorium of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

Obasanjo also emphasised the need for contentment in every human endeavour as it could also reduce the chances of getting diabetic. The former President said, among other reasons, his personal experience in girl child education made him to include girl child education as among areas of concentration for the Foundation.

 

Our Reporters

