Obasanjo can’t tell us who to vote for in 2023 – Youths

Nigerian youths who gathered in large numbers in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for a national summit have said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is his personal choice and that he cannot tell them who to vote for in the February/March general election. Speaking at the National Youth Summit, National Director General, APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, said the former president cannot play god and that Nigeria’s democracy has progressed beyond the point where one individual decides who becomes the leader. Bamigbade said the former president was venting his resentment over his failure to influence the current administration. What counts most, in Bamigbade’s opinion, is acceptance among Nigerians.

