News Top Stories

Obasanjo charges NPC on credible, acceptable census in 2023

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) on the conduct of a credible, reliable and acceptable census in 2023, stressing that the census must lead to real demarcation of constituencies, and that the results must be put to good use by the government in formulating policies and planning for the future.

 

 

The former president stated this when the Executive Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra, led some of its state commissioners on a courtesy call at his residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kwarra, who was accompanied by the Country Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, is in Ogun with his team to monitor the ongoing trial census in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state as part of preparation for the 2023 general census. Obasanjo regretted that Nigeria has failed to make adequate use of the results of previous census  exerxcises conducted in the country.

“What use do we make of census when we have got it? We are still running away the same way we are running away from religion, and the same way we are running away from ethnicity, we are running away from making use of our census.

 

“Census figures that we do not use for planning, for real demarcation and all  that, is not serving a useful purpose; it is a waste of money and I hope that we will be able to do this right; and I pray that God will help you that you will be able to get it right.

“The census should lead on to real demarcation of constituencies, which we have run away from since 2006. Again, I don’t know how long we will run away from it. And we keep deceiving ourselves and lying to ourselves, and running away from the truth.

We must face the truth and deal with it,” Obasanjo stressed. In his remarks, the NPC chairman commended Obasanjo for conduct  ing what he described as rancour-free census in 2006 during his administration. Kwarra told Obasanjo that the Commission has successfully completed pre-census activities in readiness for the general headcount.

Kwarra who had earlier paid similar visits to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, said: “I’m glad to inform you that despite the security challenges confronting this country we are carrying on with our activities so that we can provide the muchneeded data for planning for our development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19 third wave (update): PSC puts six states, FCT on red alert

Posted on Author Reporter

…Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau affected *Recommends preventive measures for safe Eid celebration *Nigeria records 123 new cases The confirmed presence in the country of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 has prompted the Federal Government to placed six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Engage ex-servicemen, hunters to tackle insecurity –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday suggested the use of exservicemen/ women, civilian task force and hunters in tackling the growing security crisis in the country. According to the group, the protection of life and property rests with the Federal Government. In a statement by its Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, the forum called for caution […]
News

HURIWA blasts Buhari over appointment of new COAS

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The group said the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya on Thursday, by Buhari was another breach of Nigeria’s Constitution. A statement signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator of HURIWA said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica