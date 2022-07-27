Obasanjo charges NPC on credible, acceptable census in 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) on the conduct of a credible, reliable and acceptable census in 2023, stressing that the census must lead to real demarcation of constituencies, and that the results must be put to good use by the government in formulating policies and planning for the future.

The former president stated this when the Executive Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra, led some of its state commissioners on a courtesy call at his residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kwarra, who was accompanied by the Country Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, is in Ogun with his team to monitor the ongoing trial census in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state as part of preparation for the 2023 general census. Obasanjo regretted that Nigeria has failed to make adequate use of the results of previous census exerxcises conducted in the country.

“What use do we make of census when we have got it? We are still running away the same way we are running away from religion, and the same way we are running away from ethnicity, we are running away from making use of our census.

“Census figures that we do not use for planning, for real demarcation and all that, is not serving a useful purpose; it is a waste of money and I hope that we will be able to do this right; and I pray that God will help you that you will be able to get it right.

“The census should lead on to real demarcation of constituencies, which we have run away from since 2006. Again, I don’t know how long we will run away from it. And we keep deceiving ourselves and lying to ourselves, and running away from the truth.

We must face the truth and deal with it,” Obasanjo stressed. In his remarks, the NPC chairman commended Obasanjo for conduct ing what he described as rancour-free census in 2006 during his administration. Kwarra told Obasanjo that the Commission has successfully completed pre-census activities in readiness for the general headcount.

Kwarra who had earlier paid similar visits to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, said: “I’m glad to inform you that despite the security challenges confronting this country we are carrying on with our activities so that we can provide the muchneeded data for planning for our development.”

