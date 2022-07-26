News

Obasanjo charges NPC on credible, acceptable census in 2023

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) on the conduct of a credible, reliable and acceptable census in 2023, insisting that the census must lead to real demarcation of constituencies in Nigeria.

Obasanjo insisted that the results of the forthcoming census must be put to good use by the government in formulating policies and planning for the future.

The former President gave the charge when the Executive Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra led some state commissioners of the commission on a courtesy call to Obasanjo at his residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kwarra, who was accompanied by the country representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, is in Ogun state with his team to monitor the ongoing trial census in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state as part of preparation for the 2023 general census.

Obasanjo lamented that Nigeria has failed to make adequate use of the results of the census previously conducted in the country.

“What use do we make of the census when we have it? We are still running away the same way we are running away from religion and the same way we are running away from ethnicity, we are running away from making use of our census.

“Census figure that we do not use for planning, for real demarcation and all that is not serving a useful purpose, it is a waste of money and I hope that we will be able to do this right and I pray that God will help you and that you will be able to get it right.

“The census should lead on to real demarcation of constituencies which we have run away from since 2006. Again, I don’t know how long we will run away from it. And we keep deceiving ourselves and lying to ourselves and running away from the truth, we must face the truth and deal with it,” Obasanjo said.

In his remarks, the NPC Chairman commended Obasanjo for conducting what he described as rancour free census in 2006 during his administration.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

