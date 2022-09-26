Obasanjo commissions 29km dual carriage way, two cable bridges in A’Ibom

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has commissioned a 29-kilometre dual carriage way that has two cable bridges along Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road in Akwa Ibom State.

The Etinan-Ndon-Eyo road which was constructed by a Chinese firm, Wizchino Engineering, connects several communities in Etinan and Onna local government areas with the East-West road and grants access to the industrial belt of the state.

Speaking in Onna on Monday shortly before the inauguration of the road, Obasanjo commended the infrastructural development strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel and encouraged him to continue with his good works.

The former President, who said infrastructural development must be backed with employment for the people so they can take adequate care of the infrastructure, said the infrastructure should enable the people carry out their businesses effectively.

“I don’t know why anything good and very good in Akwa Ibom State, you call me to take part in it. Why? The longest flyover in Uyo, you asked me to come and commission it and I was very very pleased to be the one who commissioned that flyover.

“Again, with the amazing grace of God, you have this, the longest, first class, dualised road in the state. You again asked me to come and commission it. Governor, I thank you.

“When you say you do it, you do it. I have seen that in you at close quarters. Keep on doing what you are doing.

“These infrastructures that you are putting in place are very very good. When we have good infrastructure, when we have a road like this going through the rural area, there must also be what the people would do to ensure that they make maximum use and take maximum advantage of these infrastructure.

“God has given you the enablement, and God will continue to strengthen you. I come here to join them in thanking you,” he stated.

Speaking on his achievements so far, Governor Udom Emmanuel said he felt fulfilled that despite the economic situation in the country, Akwa Ibom State was still making progress.

He noted that he was mocked and criticized on the social media about his ability to complete the road, adding that he would continue to inaugurate more projects until the last day of his administration in May 29, 2023.

“This road carries two cable bridges of 80 metres each. This is the first time my people have seen cable bridges.

“When you look at all these, I feel fulfilled that despite the challenges of the economy, we are still making impact in communities; and this is not all,” the governor said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga mentioned that the road has 13 outfall drains totalling 6.3 kilometres and 1.3 kilometers underground drain that takes water into Ekpene Ukpa bridge.

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Onna Local Government Area, Edidem Raymond Inyang commended Governor Emmanuel for the road, explaining that the road had a historical significance.

Inyang stated that the road connected the three communities that make up the local government area which were cut off when the road became impassable as it became a river.

The inauguration of the dual carriage six-lane road with walkways, street lights cable bridges, and three roundabouts, is part of activities to celebrate the 35th anniversary celebration of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...