Obasanjo, Congo president meet on pathway to Africa’s agric sector development

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, has received former Nigerian president, Oluségun Obasanjo, to chart a way forward on the continent’s agricultural development amid worsening security challenges.

In addition, their discussions also focused on several high-profile themes foremost of which were security and development issues and, among other things, the Agenda for the Agricultural Transformation of the Democratic Republic of Congo (ATA-DRC), an initiative of the DRCHeadof State, implemented in February 2022 by the Ministry of Agriculture. Indeed, the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the African Agricultural Leadership Institute (AALI) provide technical assistance to this multimillion-dollarinitiative.

In addition to the crucial role played in the peace processinDRCover40yearsago, Obasanjo has played an enormous unifying role in mobilising African heads of state and development partners to transform the agricultural sector in Africa. Both Nigeria and DRC benefit from these efforts, especially with the Zero Hunger project in Nigeria and the ATA-RDC project in DRC.

It is within thisframework that President Tshisekedi Tshilomborespondedfavourably to the request of CGIAR Africa Director and IITA Director- General, Dr Sanginga Nteranya, to sponsor the inaugurationof the biotechnology laboratory and support the research campus located in South Kivu, named PresidentOluségunObasanjoIITA research campus in 2019, when it was inaugurated. It is within thisframework thatthe Governmentof DRC, through the Ministry of Agriculture, signed a technical assistance agreement with IITA for implementing the ATA-DRC, while building public sector capacity and facilitating public-private partnerships.

 

