Obasanjo decries poor conditions of roads as Babalola, Ozekhome fret over debt profile

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the deplorable conditions of roads in the country, saying the situation is hindering the free movement of citizens in the pursuit of their daily activities. Obasanjo spoke yesterday at a lecture delivered by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) titled: ‘The Place of Education in a crisis-ridden Nigeria’, marking the 10th convocation of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD). Regretting his lateness to the convocation lecture in his speech at the event, the former President said: “Kindly accept my apologies for coming late to this ceremony. “I thought if I leave Abeokuta at 4.30 am I will get to ABUAD at 10 am. But when we got to the middle of the journey, the conditions of our roads were bad. “We started asking for the best route to take to get to Ado Ekiti. It was tough before we could gethere, kindly pardon me.”

He praised ABUAD founder Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) for replicating and surpassing whathedidatthe University of Lagos when he appointed him as the Pro- ChancellorandChairman of Governing Council. “I’m proud to associate with ABUAD,” the ex-military leader said. Babalola regretted that Nigeria’s total debt profile as of March was N41.60 trillion, saying the government andpatrioticNigeriansmust take proactive measures to offset the debt. The legal icon suggested that private jet owners, university proprietors, presidential candidates, multinational company owners and successful individuals should contribute money to enable the country to settle the debt.

Ozekhome identified abductions, banditry and endless borrowing as evils killing the education system. He called for proactive and aggressive actions in tackling “corruption, poverty, insecurity, commercialisation, mediocrity, illegality, deprivation, cultism, poor funding”, and other ills pummelling the education sector. Ozekhome added: “We have gotten to a terrifying situation where bandits and kidnappers now hoist flags on Nigerian soil, collect taxes from Nigerians, and give them identity cards and passes. “They also demand jerry cans of palm oil, vegetable oil; Maggie cubes, ugba and other condiments. These are necessary to feed the children of traumatised Nigerians held firmly in their gulag to keep them alive for payment of enforced ransom.

